Following the incident, both Siraj and Head were also given one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while Australian batter Travis Head was also "sanctioned" by the ICC for indulging in a heated exchange of words during the Adelaide Test.

Ahead of the third Test in Brisbane, Siraj responded positively to the fine imposed on him. The bowler had been involved in a verbal exchange with Travis Head during the second Test, following an fiery send-off.

However, it appears that the issue has now been resolved. When questioned about the fine, Siraj gave a relaxed response, saying, "Yeah man, it's all good," as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

When asked if he was upset about the fine, Siraj completely brushed off the topic. His immediate reply was, "I'm going to the gym now," without addressing the fine.

With the Brisbane Test fast approaching, the Indian team appears focused and determined to bounce back from their recent defeat. The rigorous practice sessions reflect their commitment to improving and delivering a stronger performance in the upcoming match.

Recapping the Adelaide Test, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they had to face the wrath of a moving, erratic pink ball and its mastermind, Mitchell Starc (6/48). Except for a 69-run stand for the second wicket between KL Rahul (37 in 64 balls with six fours) and Shubman Gill (31 in 51 balls, with five fours) and a fighting 42 in 54 balls (three fours and three sixes) from Nitish Kumar Reddy, there was not much highlights from India who were skittled out for 180 runs.

Skipper Cummins and Scott Boland also took two wickets. In the first innings, a 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 in 109 balls, with six fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 in 126 balls, with nine fours) for second wicket set the platform for Travis Head to impose his domination over Indian bowlers yet again with a counter-attacking 140 in 141 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes, just when Aussies lost some regular wickets. His century took Australia to 337 runs and gave them a 157-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were top bowlers for India. Ravichandran and Nitish got a wicket each.

In their second innings, India appeared even more toothless as the star-studded top-order and middle-order returned back to pavillion despite starts from Jaiswal (24 in 31 balls, with four boundaries), Gill (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) while KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 in 21 balls with a four) failed to score well. India ended day two at 128/5.

On the third day, Pant also lost his wicket for 28 in 31 balls, with five fours. From there on, it was not looking back for the Aussies, who skittled out India for 175 runs in 36.5 overs.

India led by just 18 runs, setting Aussies 19 runs to win. Skipper Cummins (5/67) took a majestic five-wicket haul, his eighth as a captain.

Boland took 3/51 while Starc took 2/60. Set a target of 19 runs, Khawaja (10*) and McSweeney (9*) chased it down without breaking a sweat in 3.2 overs.

