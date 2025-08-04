Mohammed Siraj finally breaks silence on dropping Harry Brook's catch, calls it 'match changing moment'

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage
Mohammed Siraj dropped Harry Brook's catch in the second innings of the Oval Test when he was batting at 19. Later, Brook went on to smash a century also bringing the English side closer to the target.
Team India defeated England at the Oval by six runs to level the 5-match Test series 2-2. India managed to pull off the win courtesy of stellar bowling performances from Prasidh Krishna, who took four wickets in the second innings, and Mohammed Siraj, who took a fifer against England. The match ended in the first Session of Day 5, but some cricket fans believe that the game could have been concluded much earlier if Siraj hadn't dropped Harry Brook's catch on Day 4 when he was batting at 19, following which he smashed a century in the 374-run chase.
While speaking to Sky Sports after the Oval Test, Siraj said, ''To be honest, I didn't think that I would take the catch and step on the rope. It was a match-changing moment. Yes, I always believed myself that I will do it for the team. If I had taken that catch properly, probably we may not have had to come today. But Brook played really well.''
After being adjudged the Player of the Match, Siraj added, ''To be honest, it's so amazing. From day one to here, everyone fought so hard, so we are very happy. I just wanted to make sure I hit the right areas, the wickets would fall, and anything else would be a bonus. When I woke up, I believed I could do it. I took a screenshot of something on Google that said believe because I wanted to put it out there today.''
For the unversed, Mohammed Siraj played all five games against England and took 23 wickets in the series. On his 1,113th delivery of the series, Siraj nailed a yorker and castled Gus Atkinson, ending the game at the Oval.