Mohammed Siraj finally breaks silence on dropping Harry Brook's catch, calls it 'match changing moment'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Meet West Indies batter who becomes first-ever player in T20Is history to...

Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’

Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us

Mystery woman found dead in Brazil bus with 26 iPhones glued to body, police say...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...

Who are uber-rich Indians? How much wealth do they have? Where do they park their money? Bernstein report suggests...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on divorce rumours

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now Chinese firm...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Mohammed Siraj finally breaks silence on dropping Harry Brook's catch, calls it 'match changing moment'

Mohammed Siraj dropped Harry Brook's catch in the second innings of the Oval Test when he was batting at 19. Later, Brook went on to smash a century also bringing the English side closer to the target.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 06:50 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj finally breaks silence on dropping Harry Brook's catch, calls it 'match changing moment'
Mohammed Siraj took a fifer in the 2nd innings of the Oval Test

TRENDING NOW

Team India defeated England at the Oval by six runs to level the 5-match Test series 2-2. India managed to pull off the win courtesy of stellar bowling performances from Prasidh Krishna, who took four wickets in the second innings, and Mohammed Siraj, who took a fifer against England. The match ended in the first Session of Day 5, but some cricket fans believe that the game could have been concluded much earlier if Siraj hadn't dropped Harry Brook's catch on Day 4 when he was batting at 19, following which he smashed a century in the 374-run chase.

 

Siraj finally breaks silence on dropping Brook's catch

 

While speaking to Sky Sports after the Oval Test, Siraj said, ''To be honest, I didn't think that I would take the catch and step on the rope. It was a match-changing moment. Yes, I always believed myself that I will do it for the team. If I had taken that catch properly, probably we may not have had to come today. But Brook played really well.''

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Siraj wins Player of the Match award

 

After being adjudged the Player of the Match, Siraj added, ''To be honest, it's so amazing. From day one to here, everyone fought so hard, so we are very happy. I just wanted to make sure I hit the right areas, the wickets would fall, and anything else would be a bonus. When I woke up, I believed I could do it. I took a screenshot of something on Google that said believe because I wanted to put it out there today.''

 

For the unversed, Mohammed Siraj played all five games against England and took 23 wickets in the series. On his 1,113th delivery of the series, Siraj nailed a yorker and castled Gus Atkinson, ending the game at the Oval.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Adani takes BIG step, as Adani group set to launch major city-side development at 8 airports across 655 acres, phase-1 to kick-start in...
Gautam Adani takes BIG step, as Adani group set to launch major city-side...
'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet
'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shar
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking U
Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing in Mumbai, actress asks for help
Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE