Dad always wanted to see me play Test cricket: Mohammed Siraj on why he broke down during national anthem

Mohammed Siraj grabbed everyone's attention after the bowler was seen getting emotional and was crying when Jana Gana Mana was being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The emotions came overflowing as the cricketer had lost his father just before the start of the Test series. He could not go back to India to attend the funeral due to the coronavirus protocols in Australia.

Talking about the same Mohammed Siraj explained why he was unable to control his emotions. Siraj said, "National Anthem ke time pe Dad ki yaad aa gayi thi, to isi liye. (I suddenly remembered my Dad while singing the national anthem. That’s why (I cried)."

The 26-year-old bowling sensation from Hyderabad added, "Bahut hi emotional. Dad dekhna chahte the ke Test cricket khele mera beta. To aaj wo rahte to kaash dekh paate the. (This was very emotional for me. Dad always wanted to see me play Test cricket. Had he been alive, he would have seen me play Test cricket)."

In the video, Jasprit Bumrah was seen consoling his young team-mate. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer had also tweeted about the same and said, "Even if there’s little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said 'You don’t play for the crowd, you play for the country.' #AUSvIND."

As for the clash, Australia were 166-2 at the end of the rain-affected Day 1 in the third Test with both Siraj and debutant Navdeep Saini claiming one wicket each.