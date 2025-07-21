Mohammed Siraj confirms whether or not Jasprit Bumrah will play Manchester Test: Here's what he said

India is trailing in the 5-match Test series against England by 2-1. If Team India wants to level the series after the Manchester Test, it will have to bring out its best squad at Old Trafford, which makes inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah very important in the Playing XI.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has finally put rest to speculations around Jasprit Bumrah playing the upcoming Test match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ahead of the 5-match series, it was made clear that Bumrah will be available for just three games due to his workload management, which has reduced his participation in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, the upcoming match at Manchester is a must-win game for Team India as the Shubman Gill-led side is trailing in the series by 2-1. If India wants to level the series, the management must ensure they bring their best squad to Old Trafford.

Will Bumrah play Manchester Test against England?

Ahead of the Manchester Test, Siraj told reporters on Monday, ''Jassi bhai toh khelenge," (Jasprit Bumrah will definitely play). That is what I know as of now. The combination is changing day by day, so our plan is to see what is best for the team. Akash Deep has picked up a groin strain. He bowled in the morning, but the final call will be taken closer to the start of the match. Anshul has also come in, rightly, after Arshdeep Singh cut his finger.''

Meanwhile, Team India's skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be aiming to bring out the best squad possible for the next game, as Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and even vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained injuries recently.

For those unversed, India lost the first game at Headingley by 5 wickets to England. However, the Shubman Gill-led side made a strong comeback in the next one and levelled the series after clinching the Edgbaston Test by 336 runs.

In the previous game, despite stellar resistance from Ravindra Jadeja till the last Session of Day 5, India lost the Lord's Test by just 22 runs.