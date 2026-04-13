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Mohammed Siraj comforts Zanai at Asha Bhosle's funeral in Mumbai, viral video leaves fans teary-eyed | WATCH
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A video of cricketer Mohammed Siraj consoling Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai, is doing the rounds on social media. Check it out here.
Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted at Asha Bhosle's residence in Mumbai for a prayer meet, where several popular personalities were also present to pay their last respect to the legendary singer. Siraj, who also shares a strong sibling bond with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai, was seen consoling her during these tough times. Zanai broke down and rested her head on his chest, while Siraj too appeared teary-eyed, capturing a heartfelt scene.
VIDEO | Cricketer Mohammed Siraj pay final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fTd5DOhP8E
Later, Siraj moved towards the mortal remains of the legendary singer and paid his last tribute. For those unversed, Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle shared a special sibling bond and were often seen together at events. While their appearances together earlier sparked speculation about an alleged relationship, which the duo jointly debunked when they shared a video of them celebrating Raksha Bandhan. The video was shared last year, wherein Zanai was seen tying a rakhi to Siraj.
The legendary singer breathed her last on Sunday, April 12, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92. Her mortal remains were kept for a prayer meeting at her residence in Lower Parel. On Sunday, the hospital doctor informed about the veteran singer's health conditions and said, ''It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure.'