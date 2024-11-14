The 35-year-old veteran pacer marked his return to competitive cricket on Wednesday (November 13).

Team India is poised to receive a significant boost during the upcoming Test series against Australia, as star pacer Mohammed Shami may join the squad despite not being initially selected for the 18-member squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Shami has been absent from the Indian team since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

The 35-year-old veteran pacer marked his return to competitive cricket on Wednesday (November 13) during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Shami showcased his prowess by taking four wickets in the first innings, bowling 19 overs and conceding 54 runs, including four maidens.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is considering adding Shami to the team captained by Rohit Sharma in Australia. However, Shami must meet two crucial conditions before being included.

The decision to include Shami will hinge on his performance in the second innings and how well his body copes with the match. It is imperative for Shami to ensure that he does not experience any pain or swelling post-match.

If Shami meets the criteria, he will provide much-needed experience and skill to India's pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. The report suggests that Shami could join the team before the second Test in Adelaide, scheduled to commence on December 6 as a pink-ball match.

It is important to note that there will be a two-day warm-up match between India and Prime Minister XI between the first and second Tests. The series will kick off on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

In the current squad, Bumrah is accompanied by Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana as the five specialist pacers, with Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Navdeep Saini as reserve bowlers.

