'Mohammed Shami texted me..': Pakistan star, who played in IPL too, makes surprising revelation

Shami is currently a part of IPL side Gujarat Titans but in IPL 2012 and 2013, Shami was a member of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) franchise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

File photo

Former Pakistan’s all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has said that he is willing to work with Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj in the Indian Premier League. Talking to Hindustan Times, Mahmood noted that he would love to work as the coach of an IPL side.

Shami is currently a part of IPL side Gujarat Titans but in IPL 2012 and 2013, Shami was a member of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) franchise and Mahmood was also a part of that squad. Mahmood was allowed to play in the IPL because he is a British citizen.

 “I've to pass on my experience with everyone. I don't really care; sports has no boundaries. I've played in IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. I've worked with Shami. I remember when he was having an issue with his seam position and he sent me a text message,” Mahmood said.

“I keep in touch with these guys. Whenever I see them (Shami, Bhuvneshwar), they come and ask me about their issues. I don't mind working with anyone... it doesn't matter if they are an Indian, or Pakistani, or even an Englishman. I'm a coach. Cricket has given me a lot and it's my time to give back to the game,” Mahmood added.

It is to be noted that Mahmood is currently the bowling coach for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20.

