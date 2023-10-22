Mohammed Shami surpasses this Indian bowling legend in World Cup history

Mohammed Shami surpasses this Indian cricketer's World Cup record with a key wicket in Dharamsala.

After patiently waiting on the bench for the initial four matches, Mohammed Shami finally got his chance to shine in the ongoing World Cup during the New Zealand clash in Dharamsala on Sunday. Shami, the right-arm pacer, made an immediate impact by claiming a crucial wicket with his very first delivery in this World Cup, giving India an early advantage.

Shami's dismissal of New Zealand's opener, Will Young, who chopped the ball onto his stumps, marked a significant moment in his World Cup journey. With this wicket, Shami surpassed the legendary Indian bowler Anil Kumble's record of 31 wickets in World Cup matches. Shami now boasts 32 wickets from 21 World Cup games, solidifying his place in World Cup history.

Former pacers Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath share the top spot with 44 wickets each in the list of bowlers with the most wickets for India in World Cups. In the highly anticipated clash between two unbeaten teams, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to field. India made changes to their lineup, leaving out the injured Hardik Pandya and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, and bringing in batsman Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Both India and New Zealand had won all four of their matches in the tournament so far. New Zealand, without regular skipper Kane Williamson, fielded the same team that had previously triumphed over Afghanistan