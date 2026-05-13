Mohammed Shami snubbed again? Ajit Agarkar set for big India calls ahead of Afghanistan Test

Mohammed Shami could once again miss out as chief selector Ajit Agarkar prepares to make major decisions for India’s squad ahead of the Afghanistan Test. Big selection calls, fresh faces, and injury concerns are likely to dominate the headlines in the coming days.

India’s red-ball cricket season is set to resume almost immediately after the IPL wraps up on May 31. The first assignment? A Test match against Afghanistan on June 6. This one’s a one-off, not included in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, but it’s more than just a tune-up – it’s a key checkpoint for the Test squad as the selectors shape the future of Team India’s pace attack.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee isn’t in the mood for experimentation, even with Afghanistan as the opponent. Don’t expect a reshuffled deck. Instead, the committee wants to stick with its core bowlers. That likely means no surprises and no Test cap giveaways. They’re looking to field tried-and-tested options, so once again, Mohammed Shami probably won’t make the cut. Jasprit Bumrah’s availability still hangs in the balance; his workload from the IPL season is under review, and the selectors will make a final call once they sit down together in the coming days.

A source close to the committee put it plainly: "We don’t want to dilute our Test team just because we’re up against Afghanistan. Every cap means something, and India's best will play. Siraj’s stamina is off the charts, so his name’s on the list. Prasidh Krishna hasn't played an IPL game since April 24, which works in his favor for a Test return. Nitish Kumar Reddy is on the radar too – the management believes he can offer valuable seam-bowling support. Bottom line, the BCCI is closely tracking all the numbers and fitness levels when it comes to fast bowlers.”

Behind the scenes, the focus is broader than just this one match. Over the next week or so, the selection committee intends to finalize a pool of quicks who’ll serve India in Tests throughout the upcoming cycle. Workload management is front and center, and this will impact who plays and who gets some rest for the rest of the IPL and beyond.

Who’s in the mix for the fast-bowling reserves? Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, both already part of the India A setup, are getting a serious look. There’s also buzz around Auqib Nabi. He caught everyone’s eye with his stellar performance in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph this season – and the selectors are considering him for a Test debut.

This approach shows India’s intent: build and maintain a powerful pool of fast bowlers, manage their workloads smartly, and make sure every selection has a long-term impact. As India turns the page on this new phase of the Test calendar, fans can expect some familiar faces, a few promising names, and a selection process that values both experience and potential. The future of Indian fast bowling looks set for careful planning—and plenty of competition.

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