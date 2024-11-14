The 34-year-old seamer, playing his first Ranji Trophy match since 2018, displayed his expertise and experience, emerging as Bengal's standout bowler with figures of 4-54 in 19 overs.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami made a triumphant comeback to the Ranji Trophy, showcasing his skill by taking four wickets to lead Bengal to a first-innings advantage over Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium. The 34-year-old seamer, playing his first Ranji Trophy match since 2018, displayed his expertise and experience, emerging as Bengal's standout bowler with figures of 4-54 in 19 overs. After a wicket-less performance on the opening day, Shami returned with determination on Day 2. He made an early breakthrough by dismissing MP captain Shubham Sharma for just eight runs with a delivery that shattered the stumps.

Shami's ability to dismantle partnerships and dismantle the lower order was evident as he later returned to clean up the tail. In a remarkable spell, he bowled Saransh Jain and dismissed Kumar Kartikeya and Khulwant Khejroliya off consecutive deliveries, leaving the hosts in disarray.

The veteran pacer's exceptional performance helped Bengal secure a crucial 61-run lead after the first innings, setting the tone for their campaign. Despite not bowling at full pace, Shami consistently troubled the MP batsmen, even managing to beat the edge of key batter Rajat Patidar multiple times.

He was seen bowling in tandem with his brother, Mohammed Kaif. Shami's appearance in this Ranji Trophy match marks his return after a five-year hiatus; his last game for Bengal was a one-off match against Kerala in November 2018, just before India's historic 2-1 Test series victory in Australia. During that Border-Gavaskar series, Shami played a pivotal role, claiming 16 wickets.

As Shami aims to regain peak fitness, his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy could potentially earn him a spot in India's squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, commencing on November 22 in Perth.

