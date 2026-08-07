Mohammed Shami's India future in doubt? BCCI selectors, Gautam Gambhir get big warning

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been out of international action for nearly 17 months. His last appearance for India came in the ICC Champions Trophy final on March 9, 2025, where the Men in Blue clinched the title.

It’s been almost a year and a half since Mohammed Shami last played for India—17 months, to be exact. His last time in blue came on March 9, 2025, when India closed out a victorious Champions Trophy final. Since then, you’d think a bowler with his record—he picked up 37 wickets in just seven Ranji Trophy games last season, then backed it up with another 15 in seven Vijay Hazare matches—would be impossible to ignore. Still, BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and new Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir haven’t called his name.

But Shami’s fight isn’t just numbers on a scoresheet. His old coach, Mohammed Badruddin, wants to remind everyone—selectors, coaches, and fans alike—just how determined Shami is to get back. After all this time away, he’s not let his standards slip. The man has shed five kilos since last season, grinding harder than ever. Badruddin thinks that focus, plus Shami’s experience, could be exactly what India needs—especially with next year’s ODI World Cup set for South Africa, a land where fast bowlers either sink or swim. And let’s not forget: Shami dominated the 2023 World Cup, leading the wicket charts with 24 in just seven games.

If you ask Badruddin, Shami’s not just fit—he’s itching to play. “Shami’s mood is positive. He’s very motivated for next season,” the coach told India Today. The hunger’s there, and the physical work backs it up. “He still has cricket left. He’s ready, and if the country needs him, he’ll be ready to serve.” That drive isn’t just talk; it’s built on a foundation of real-world results and years of international know-how.

And there’s another angle: Experience matters. Badruddin pointed out that India’s fast bowling in England fell short, even though seamer-friendly conditions should’ve played right into our hands. A bowler like Shami, who knows how to use that help, could’ve made all the difference. South Africa isn’t any easier—the pitches are quick, unforgiving, and demand more than just speed. You need composure, guile, and the grit that comes from years at the highest level. Shami’s got all of that.

So what happens next? The ODI World Cup is now less than 14 months away. Shami has to stay fit and keep delivering in the domestic circuit. But with his proven track record and hunger, it’s hard to imagine he’ll stay out of the conversation much longer. The path back is tough—Indian cricket isn’t short on talent, or hungry young pacers—but Shami’s never been one to take the easy route.

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