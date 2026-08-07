FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded

CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdraws divorce petition: Timeline decoded

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj event: 'This govt bends only when voices rise together'

'This government bends only when voices rise together': Rahul Gandhi

'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction, says 'doesn't endorse remarks on Bangladesh govt'

'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Mohammed Shami's India future in doubt? BCCI selectors, Gautam Gambhir get big warning

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been out of international action for nearly 17 months. His last appearance for India came in the ICC Champions Trophy final on March 9, 2025, where the Men in Blue clinched the title.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

Mohammed Shami's India future in doubt? BCCI selectors, Gautam Gambhir get big warning
Mohammed Shami (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It’s been almost a year and a half since Mohammed Shami last played for India—17 months, to be exact. His last time in blue came on March 9, 2025, when India closed out a victorious Champions Trophy final. Since then, you’d think a bowler with his record—he picked up 37 wickets in just seven Ranji Trophy games last season, then backed it up with another 15 in seven Vijay Hazare matches—would be impossible to ignore. Still, BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and new Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir haven’t called his name.

But Shami’s fight isn’t just numbers on a scoresheet. His old coach, Mohammed Badruddin, wants to remind everyone—selectors, coaches, and fans alike—just how determined Shami is to get back. After all this time away, he’s not let his standards slip. The man has shed five kilos since last season, grinding harder than ever. Badruddin thinks that focus, plus Shami’s experience, could be exactly what India needs—especially with next year’s ODI World Cup set for South Africa, a land where fast bowlers either sink or swim. And let’s not forget: Shami dominated the 2023 World Cup, leading the wicket charts with 24 in just seven games.

If you ask Badruddin, Shami’s not just fit—he’s itching to play. “Shami’s mood is positive. He’s very motivated for next season,” the coach told India Today. The hunger’s there, and the physical work backs it up. “He still has cricket left. He’s ready, and if the country needs him, he’ll be ready to serve.” That drive isn’t just talk; it’s built on a foundation of real-world results and years of international know-how.

And there’s another angle: Experience matters. Badruddin pointed out that India’s fast bowling in England fell short, even though seamer-friendly conditions should’ve played right into our hands. A bowler like Shami, who knows how to use that help, could’ve made all the difference. South Africa isn’t any easier—the pitches are quick, unforgiving, and demand more than just speed. You need composure, guile, and the grit that comes from years at the highest level. Shami’s got all of that.

So what happens next? The ODI World Cup is now less than 14 months away. Shami has to stay fit and keep delivering in the domestic circuit. But with his proven track record and hunger, it’s hard to imagine he’ll stay out of the conversation much longer. The path back is tough—Indian cricket isn’t short on talent, or hungry young pacers—but Shami’s never been one to take the easy route.

Also read| Ex-India star unhappy with Auqib Nabi replacing Jasprit Bumrah in Sri Lanka Tests; here's why

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdraws divorce petition: Timeline decoded
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj event: 'This govt bends only when voices rise together'
'This government bends only when voices rise together': Rahul Gandhi
'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction, says 'doesn't endorse remarks on Bangladesh govt'
'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction
Muslim NATO? How Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence pact may threaten India and reshape Middle East
Muslim NATO? How may Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence pact threaten India?
Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement