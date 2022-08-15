'India name ko change kijie': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan appeals to PM Modi, HM Shah

Hasin Jahan makes appeal to PM Modi, Amit Shah

While the citizens of India poured in wishing to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

READ | 'Happy 76th Independence Day India!' Ab de Villiers' huge error in tweet grabs attention of netizens

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a video in which she can be seen dancing to the famous Bollywood song 'Desh Mera Rangeela'.

The unique thing about this video is the 'appeal' she has made to change the name of India. She has requested to change the name of the country to Bharat or Hindustan instead of India.

In her Insta post, Hasin Jahan wrote, "Our country our pride. I Love Bharat, Hamre Desh ka name sirf Hindustan ya Bharat hona chahye. Mananiya pradhan mantri jee, mananiya griha mantri jee Se darkhwast hai ke India name ko change kijie jese Ki poore world hamare desh ko Bharat ya Hindustan kahe naki India."

WATCH:

Talking about Hasin Jahan and the Indian bowler, the two tied the knot in the year 2014. However, a few years later in 2018, the cricketer's wife made many serious allegations against her husband. Some of the allegations included domestic violence and match-fixing.

However, the BCCI found Shami 'not guilty' in the match-fixing case after the investigation and he still continues to play for the country.