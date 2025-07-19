Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan lands in legal trouble after assault video goes viral

Reports indicate that tensions arose when Jahan began construction on a plot registered in her daughter Arshi's name, which her neighbor contested, claiming the land was disputed.

Hasin Jahan, the estranged spouse of Indian cricket pacer Mohammed Shami, has once again found herself at the center of controversy after a neighbor filed a police report against her. The report, submitted by Dalia Khatoon, includes allegations of assault, criminal conspiracy, and attempted murder. This complaint surfaced amidst discussions surrounding a viral video on social media that allegedly documented the entire incident. Previously, Jahan had filed a complaint against the neighbor, and the ongoing dispute is reportedly related to a piece of land in Suri town, Birbhum district, West Bengal. Reports indicate that tensions arose when Jahan began construction on a plot registered in her daughter Arshi's name, which her neighbor contested, claiming the land was disputed.

In the past, Jahan accused Mohammed Shami of 'defaming her and hiring criminals' to undermine her during their prolonged legal battle. She further labeled Shami as 'characterless, greedy, and mean-minded' in a post on Instagram.

These remarks followed a ruling from the Calcutta High Court that mandated Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh monthly to her and their daughter Aaira as part of their divorce proceedings. The couple's four-year marriage concluded in 2018 after Jahan, a former model, accused Shami of domestic violence.

Conversely, Shami has chosen to remain silent on the issue and has not shared any details about his personal life on social media.

Currently, Mohammed Shami is included in Bengal's 50-man probable list for the 2025-26 domestic season, following his recovery from an injury. While he is recuperating from ankle surgery, he aims to regain full fitness and return to competitive cricket.

