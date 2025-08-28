Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mohammed Shami regrets his marriage to Hasin Jahan? Here's what Indian pacer said

Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014, but four years later, the couple started living separately. Hasin has accused Shami and his family of physical and mental torture.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Mohammed Shami regrets his marriage to Hasin Jahan? Here's what Indian pacer said
In a recent interview, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami spoke about his personal life, stating that he doesn't want to dwell on the past. The 34-year-old cricketer has been in the news over the last few years due to his personal life. He married Hasin Jahan in 2014, but four years later, the couple started living separately.

When asked if he had any regrets about his marriage, Shami said told News24, "Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies."

Hasin Jahan's allegations

Hasin has accused Shami and his family of physical and mental torture. Earlier this month, Jahan even called Shami a 'womaniser' and alleged that he prioritises the children of his girlfriends, giving them expensive gifts while completely ignoring his own daughter, Ayra. Jahan has consistently spoken out against Shami on social media and news channels.

READ | Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

Shami's career

Shami recently played for the East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. He finished Day 1 with figures of 1 for 55 in 17 overs against North Zone in Bengaluru. Shami last played a competitive game on May 2, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). That outing was forgettable for the pacer, as he went wicketless and conceded 48 runs in three overs against the Gujarat Titans.

Shami also missed India's high-profile Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series in England earlier this year. He has not been picked for the Asia Cup in September. He hasn't played for the national side since the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

