CRICKET

Mohammed Shami out of India’s plans? South Africa legend drops shocking statement

Despite being the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and a key player in India’s bowling attack, Shami has struggled with ankle and knee injuries requiring surgery. His last Test appearance was in mid-2023, and he has been absent from the Test squad since then.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:13 PM IST

Mohammed Shami out of India’s plans? South Africa legend drops shocking statement
India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been excluded from national selection considerations. He has not been included in the squad for the upcoming white-ball tour to Australia, which kicks off on October 19. Shami, who last played for India during the Champions Trophy victory and was the country's leading wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy, has faced ongoing ankle and knee issues that necessitated surgery following the 2023 World Cup. At 35 years old, he has not featured in the Indian Test team for some time, with his last appearance being in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

Shami was overlooked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia due to persistent knee pain, yet he made a significant impact during the Champions Trophy in March this year. Although he has returned to domestic cricket, he continues to be absent from the Indian squad.

In response to Shami's exclusion from the national team, South African cricket legend AB de Villiers remarked that it appears the team is moving on from the player.

"It is a big call from Team India. It feels like, in a certain way, they've moved on from him. I don't know the behind the scenes story, if there maybe a couple of niggles he's still carrying. Maybe he lost a yard of pace and he doesn't quite have that zip that he used to. Those could all play a part. It doesn't mean it's the end of the road for him," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"If he can still find that extra yard of pace, as that is one thing I picked up - He lost a little bit of pace recently and maybe that is the reason why he is not in the national team anymore," he added.

De Villiers expressed his desire for Shami's return and referred to himself as a "big fan" of the Indian fast bowler.

"He's a wonderful bowler. Always asks questions of the batters. He's a wicket-to-wicket bowler and a great asset to have in the team if he's in form, fit and raring to go. Obviously, it is very disappointing not to see him there as he's a very entertaining performer for Team India," the ex-South Africa captain said.

Also read| Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights

Also read| Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights
