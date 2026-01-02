FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha; explains its meaning: 'I realised that...'

Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud

India to become fully self-reliant in weapons in next 15–20 years, says Rajnath Singh

Govt issues notice to X over ‘obscene, sexually explicit’ content, seeks immediate removal

Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas founder-MD dies after sudden cardiac arrest during family vacation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

After Dhurandhar's historic success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release

'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat

Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defea

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

Swiss bar fire cause REVEALED: Official says tragedy occurred due to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud

India’s ODI selection debate ahead of the New Zealand series has intensified, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj battling for a pace spot, while Shreyas Iyer faces uncertainty over his role and vice-captaincy as selectors weigh key calls before the NZ ODIs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shami or Siraj? That’s the big question as BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar lines up a virtual meeting on January 3 or 4 to pick India’s 15 for the ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11 in Vadodara. Shreyas Iyer’s vice-captaincy is up in the air—fitness doubts still hang over him—while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return, this time under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

Let’s talk fast bowlers. Shami’s been on a tear in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, grabbing eight wickets in four games. He’s been out of ODIs for a while, but this run has people calling for his recall—and puts him in direct competition with Siraj. Siraj has been away from international white-ball cricket lately, though he’s tried to stay in the mix through domestic performances. Right now, it sounds like the selectors are leaning toward Shami’s experience. They’re also looking at Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, with Prasidh Krishna in the wings. The swing-friendly pitches in Vadodara play a big part in these choices.

Iyer’s situation is messy. He’s got a stubborn abdominal injury and needs to clear two intense match simulations on January 2 and 5 to get the green light. If he doesn’t make it, Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready to slot in at No. 4, and KL Rahul will probably handle both the wicketkeeping and vice-captaincy. Iyer’s leadership credentials are strong, but he’s lost six kilos recently, making his comeback even tougher.

Also read| Shah Rukh Khan under fire over KKR's Mustafizur Rahman signing; BCCI clarifies Bangladesh pacer's IPL 2026 status

Then there’s the wicketkeeper question. Rishabh Pant hasn’t really set the Vijay Hazare Trophy alight—just one fifty in four games—which puts his ODI return in doubt after 18 months out. Ishan Kishan looks set to take the gloves instead. The selectors want reliability over flash, so Dhruv Jurel is likely out too as they try to steady the middle order.

On the batting front, Rohit and Kohli joining Gill should make the top order rock solid, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gaikwad offering more options. Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are getting a break to keep them fresh for the T20 World Cup, which puts the spotlight on spinners—Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. If Ravindra Jadeja’s available, that’s a huge boost for balance.

This series is a big one. Three ODIs—Vadodara on Jan 11, Rajkot on Jan 14, Indore on Jan 18—will show us where India stands in 50-over cricket after the Champions Trophy win, and New Zealand under Kane Williamson isn’t going to make it easy. Expect some surprises in the squad, with a mix of young talent and experienced heads as India gears up to defend their title.

Also read| India vs New Zealand ODI series 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues and live streaming details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy
After Dhurandhar's historic success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release
'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat
Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defea
Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...
Swiss bar fire cause REVEALED: Official says tragedy occurred due to...
India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy
India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy
Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways
Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; k
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement