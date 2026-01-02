Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud

India’s ODI selection debate ahead of the New Zealand series has intensified, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj battling for a pace spot, while Shreyas Iyer faces uncertainty over his role and vice-captaincy as selectors weigh key calls before the NZ ODIs.

Shami or Siraj? That’s the big question as BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar lines up a virtual meeting on January 3 or 4 to pick India’s 15 for the ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11 in Vadodara. Shreyas Iyer’s vice-captaincy is up in the air—fitness doubts still hang over him—while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return, this time under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

Let’s talk fast bowlers. Shami’s been on a tear in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, grabbing eight wickets in four games. He’s been out of ODIs for a while, but this run has people calling for his recall—and puts him in direct competition with Siraj. Siraj has been away from international white-ball cricket lately, though he’s tried to stay in the mix through domestic performances. Right now, it sounds like the selectors are leaning toward Shami’s experience. They’re also looking at Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, with Prasidh Krishna in the wings. The swing-friendly pitches in Vadodara play a big part in these choices.

Iyer’s situation is messy. He’s got a stubborn abdominal injury and needs to clear two intense match simulations on January 2 and 5 to get the green light. If he doesn’t make it, Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready to slot in at No. 4, and KL Rahul will probably handle both the wicketkeeping and vice-captaincy. Iyer’s leadership credentials are strong, but he’s lost six kilos recently, making his comeback even tougher.

Then there’s the wicketkeeper question. Rishabh Pant hasn’t really set the Vijay Hazare Trophy alight—just one fifty in four games—which puts his ODI return in doubt after 18 months out. Ishan Kishan looks set to take the gloves instead. The selectors want reliability over flash, so Dhruv Jurel is likely out too as they try to steady the middle order.

On the batting front, Rohit and Kohli joining Gill should make the top order rock solid, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gaikwad offering more options. Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are getting a break to keep them fresh for the T20 World Cup, which puts the spotlight on spinners—Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. If Ravindra Jadeja’s available, that’s a huge boost for balance.

This series is a big one. Three ODIs—Vadodara on Jan 11, Rajkot on Jan 14, Indore on Jan 18—will show us where India stands in 50-over cricket after the Champions Trophy win, and New Zealand under Kane Williamson isn’t going to make it easy. Expect some surprises in the squad, with a mix of young talent and experienced heads as India gears up to defend their title.

