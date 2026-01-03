Mohammed Shami not cleared in fitness report ahead of New Zealand series; Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya face uncertainty

Mohammed Shami’s name is missing from the Indian team’s latest fitness report ahead of the upcoming New Zealand series, triggering speculation over his availability. With selection meetings looming, big calls are also expected on Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya as India finalise their squad.

India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand, which kicks off January 11, should drop on Saturday. Fans are watching closely—there’s a lot of talk about team combinations, especially with some big names nursing injuries. One big question: will senior pacer Mohammed Shami make his return?

In the lead-up, a handful of senior players—Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma included—showed up for their domestic sides in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. These veterans played a couple of games, and other familiar faces also turned out, following BCCI’s push for players to prioritize domestic cricket whenever they’re free.

With the selectors about to pick the squad for New Zealand, player fitness is front and center. According to a report from jagran.com, ODI skipper Shubman Gill is fit and available for the series. Along with Gill, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, and Virat Kohli have all cleared fitness tests.

But Shami’s name is missing from that list. So, even though he’s delivered solid performances in domestic cricket lately, it looks like he won’t get the nod for the New Zealand series.

What about Hardik Pandya? He’s not on the list either. Reports say he’ll stick to playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for now, set for two matches. The team management and selectors are keeping an eye on the fact that he hasn’t bowled much in 50-over cricket lately. With the T20 World Cup coming up, Pandya will only bowl a limited number of overs in each game.

Then there’s Shreyas Iyer, the ODI vice-captain. He got injured during the Australia tour. He cleared one fitness test on January 2 and is set to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 6 for his second RTP match before final clearance. All eyes are on him too.

Also read| Will Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit impact Bangladesh's T20 World Cup campaign in India? Here's what we know so far