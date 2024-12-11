Mohammed Shami achieved a remarkable feat against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ended on a dejecting note for Bengal when they went down to Baroda by 41 runs in the quarterfinal. There was much anticipation from Mohammed Shami, but he did not quite deliver with 43 runs conceded from his designated four overs in the match.

On Bengal's defeat in the national T20 tournament, Shami has brought another important milestone in his career. The fast bowler completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket, and on completing the feat, he becomes the 34th player of all time to achieve this distinction. He will enter a rather very exclusive list of players who have successfully taken 200 wickets in T20 cricket, List A cricket, and First-Class cricket for a testament of how unique his achievement is in cricket history.

Only a handful of players across the globe has achieved this, and there was only one Indian, both pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in the selected lot. Although Shami was almost confirmed for the Australian stint, news coming in last two days have stated that the 34-year-old has undergone new test for fitness, where unfortunately, nothing positive came out for the pacer.

He hasn't played for India since the final of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup and later had an ankle surgery. He is playing for Bengal in a hid to prove his fitness but so far, that has not been the case.

Recently, Rohit Sharma was asked questions over Shami's inclusion in the squad, and the Indian captain didn't sound too positive.

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring, we will take a call based on what those guys feel. They are the ones watching him every game, how he pulls up after the game, after bowling four overs, standing for 20 overs. But the door is open for him to come and play anytime.”

