Mohammed Shami makes BIG statement on India Test skipper Virat Kohli, says this about his captaincy style

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is not a part of the team in the ongoing Test series between India and New Zealand as the star pacer has been rested by the team management to manage his workload before the South Africa tour in December.

It may be recalled that Shami was brutally trolled online after his below-par performance against Pakistan in recently concluded ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2021 but Shami received support from Kohli.

Kohli slammed those who abused Shami on social media. Speaking about Kohli, Shami praised Kohli for giving freedom to players to play their game.

“Virat Kohli is player’s captain. He gives freedom to the player to play his game, if he’s unsuccessful then he’ll give his opinion and guide him,” Shami said.

It is to be noted that Virat Kohli was also rested for first Test against New Zealand for the first Test and he is set to join the squad for the second Test match in Mumbai.