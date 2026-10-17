Mohammed Shami left out of New Zealand tour: Is his international career nearing its end?

Mohammed Shami has been left out of India’s squad once again, raising questions about the future of the veteran fast bowler’s international career. With opportunities becoming limited, the experienced pacer faces uncertainty over his return to the Indian team.

Is this the end of the road for Mohammed Shami? That's the question on everyone's mind after his name was once again missing when the BCCI revealed the ODI and Test squads for India's tour of New Zealand on Friday, 16 October.

This is going to be a massive tour for India—12 matches in total. The action kicks off with a five-match T20I series on 22 October, followed by five ODIs starting 4 November. After that, India will play two Tests, with the first Test set for 19 November.

Fans didn't waste any time sharing their thoughts on Shami's absence. Many called his non-selection 'unfair.' With Jasprit Bumrah also out of the ODI squad for New Zealand, quite a few fans pointed out that Shami's experience could have really boosted a bowling attack that's been struggling. With just a year left before the 2027 World Cup and Shami no longer in the squad, a lot of supporters feel his international career might be over.

The last time Shami played for India was in 2025 during the ICC Champions Trophy final. That day under Rohit Sharma's captaincy India beat New Zealand to win the title. Since then, for reasons that remain unclear the selectors have consistently overlooked him—even though he’s still performing well in domestic cricket.

Over the 2025-26 domestic season Shami worked hard for Bengal, picking up 68 wickets across formats: 37 in the Ranji Trophy, 15 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and 16 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On paper, his numbers are strong, especially for someone out of the national setup.

Ravindra Jadeja is another big name missing from the ODI squad for this New Zealand tour. He just returned to India's 50-over side last month against West Indies, but that comeback didn’t go so well. Jadeja is still in the Test squad, though. According to a Times of India report, at 37, Jadeja isn’t part of India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup in Africa. A source put it simply: "He is not in India’s scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Axar and Washington were playing in the Asian Games, whereas Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed are at the CoE because they were injured."

Meanwhile, this New Zealand tour marks Shubman Gill's second as captain in SENA countries—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. His first Test captaincy was in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where he racked up 754 runs with four centuries, finishing as the highest scorer.

So, while some old names are missing, new stories are set to unfold in New Zealand. The only thing that's certain—fans will be watching closely.

Also read| BCCI announces India’s Test and ODI squads for New Zealand tour: Who’s in, who’s out?