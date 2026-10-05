Mohammed Shami’s India comeback hopes take another hit, ex-star delivers blunt verdict

Mohammed Shami has not been a part of Team India's international circuit since 2025, and his wait for a comeback has now hit another roadblock. Here's what happened now and how did a former Indian player reacted.

Mohammed Shami has been out of action from international cricket for a year now, and his wait for a Team India comeback has now suffered another major setback. Despite consistently performing well in the domestic circuit, the star pacer does not seem to be on the bucket list of selectors for the national side anytime soon.

Karthik delivers blunt verdict on Shami comeback

Now, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has delivered a blunt verdict on Shami's India return hopes, saying that the team has already moved on and selectors have little reason to go back to him despite his experience. While speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said, ''No. I feel there are other pacers; India have moved beyond him, so there's no point in going back. I wouldn't be looking at him even though he's bowled really well.''

For those unversed, India currently have star pacers in the squad across formats, including Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, and Anshul Kamboj, among others.

Karthik on India’s ODI future

Karthik also talked about the ODI future of Team India after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with both possibly quitting international cricket after the 2027 World Cup next year. ''Yes, because they’re two of the biggest names, and India being at the epicentre of where world cricket is, if we lose two of the best cricketers, it is going to have an effect,'' he added.

From international debut to World Cup heroics: A look at Shami's illustrious career so far

Shami is one of the most experienced fast bowlers across formats in Team India. He made his international debut in 2013 and quickly became an important resource for the side across all three formats. He was a part of the Team India squad in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets.

However, this tournament also marked the beginning of a difficult phase in his career as he sustained an ankle injury and was subsequently ruled out of action. He underwent surgery and spent months recovering and rebuilding his fitness. He returned to his India duties in early 2025 but has been out of the scene since then.