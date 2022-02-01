Mohammed Shami has THIS to say on 'unfair' comparisons between Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami feels it's 'unfair' to compare Pakistani skipper Babar Azam to Virat Kohli as the former needs to prove himself over a longer period of time and deliver the goods as Kohli has done for India.

Over the years, players like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have developed a reputation as the 'fab four' of world cricket, owing to their brilliance across all formats.

In recent times though, players such as Babar Azam have raised their game and are also being spoken of, in the same breath as the likes of Kohli or Smith.

Mohammed Shami though, feels that the Pakistani skipper who was recently awarded 2021's ODI Player of the Year Award needs to prove his worth over a sustained period of time.

Speaking to India.com, Shami stated, "Pakistan have been playing very good cricket of late and the emergence of three-four players have really helped them a lot. No doubt Babar Azam is a great player. But to compare him with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Virat Kohli will be unfair on him."

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer further added, "I would say let him play for that many years and then maybe we can judge. At the moment, if he continues to play like that, then he would obviously end his career as one of the greats from Pakistan. Good luck Babar Azam, I would say."

While Kohli and Shami will next be seen in action during India's assignment at home against the West Indies from February 6-20, Babar Azam is currently plying his trade at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), wherein he is leading the Karachi Kings franchise.