Shami has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, where he delivered standout performances.

Mohammed Shami's anticipated return to competitive cricket following a lengthy absence due to injury is generating significant buzz as India prepares for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia.

Shami has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, where he delivered standout performances. However, as a potential key player for the Indian team, Shami is set to participate in warm-up matches in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal to regain his form and fitness.

Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla shared insights with the Indian Express regarding the strategy for Shami's comeback and how the schedule is unfolding.

“He is not available for this match (vs Kerala), but we are hopeful that Shami will join us for games against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh,” explained the former all-rounder.

Shami has dedicated the past few months to rehabilitation and regaining his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Recent images and videos from the Chinnaswamy Stadium during India's Test match against New Zealand showcased Shami actively participating in training sessions alongside the team, under the guidance of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. He also provided an update to the new management on his progress.

It is crucial for Shami to ensure that he is in peak form if he is selected to travel to Australia. Shukla mentioned discussions he had with the fast bowler regarding this potential opportunity.

“He is a valuable player for India and the team his service will be required for the Australia series. Recently, he mentioned how keen he is about playing a couple of Ranji games for Bengal before travelling to Australia,” said the coach.

During India's previous tour to Australia, Shami was among the unfortunate players who fell victim to injury. He was struck on the arm during the first match in Adelaide, which ultimately led to him being sidelined for the rest of the series.

Looking ahead, Bengal is scheduled to face Karnataka in Bangalore on November 6, followed by a match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on November 13. However, his participation in the latter match may prevent him from taking part in the India vs India A three-day warm-up match at the WACA, starting on November 15.

“Good outings in the Ranji Trophy will be good for him ahead of the Australia tour and will be a big boost for us. Our four key players are playing for India and India A,” concluded Shukla.

India's five-Test tour of Australia will kick off on November 22 in Perth, followed by a break until the pink-ball match in Adelaide starting on December 6. In the interim, the team will compete in a tour game against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day match in Canberra. These crucial dates are being closely monitored by Mohammed Shami and the Indian management for a potential comeback.

