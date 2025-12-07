Mohammed Shami dominates in domestic cricket; what else is needed for an India comeback?

Mohammed Shami continues to deliver standout performances in domestic cricket, strengthening his case for an India comeback. Despite his consistent form, questions remain over what more the veteran pacer must do to earn a return to the national team setup.

The narrative surrounding Mohammed Shami’s international exile is reaching a boiling point. Despite dismantling domestic batting line-ups with surgeon-like precision, the 35-year-old veteran finds himself persona non grata in Gautam Gambhir’s new-look India setup.

Since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025—where Shami was India’s joint-highest wicket-taker—the pacer has been systematically overlooked. Over the last nine months, he has missed tours to England and Australia, and home series against the West Indies and South Africa. While chief selector Ajit Agarkar initially cited "fitness concerns," Shami’s workload for Bengal tells a different story. He spearheaded their Ranji Trophy campaign with 20 wickets and most recently terrorized Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming 4/13 to lead Bengal to the top of the table.

The "fitness" tag feels increasingly like a smoke screen for a generational shift. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching and the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the management appears to have pinned their hopes on younger, albeit less consistent, faces like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. The experience gap was glaring in India's recent inability to defend 359 against South Africa, prompting legends like Harbhajan Singh to ask: "Where is Shami?"

Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill recently hinted at the internal politics, suggesting that picking Shami might be "unfair" to those currently in the squad. Yet, with the established attack leaking runs, sticking to a "youth-only" policy seems more like a stubborn gamble than a strategic masterstroke.

Shami’s stats are elite: 229 Test wickets and 206 ODI scalps. At 35, he is proving that age is merely a number, but Agarkar and Gambhir seem to have already decided on his expiration date. Without a clear roadmap from the selectors, one of India’s finest match-winners risks fading into the domestic sunset without the formal farewell his numbers deserve.

