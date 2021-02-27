Mohammed Shami congratulates brother Kaif on making debut in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mohammed Shami, who is one of the premier fast bowlers for Team India in all three formats, will be hoping for the same for his brother to achieve the 'ultimate dream'. Shami's brother, Kaif, who was named in the Bengal squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month, was retained in the team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy too.

Kaif finally made his debut on Saturday, in his side's Group E game against Jammu and Kashmir. The seam-bowling all-rounder has played a few club matches before representing the senior Bengal side.

Shami, who was waiting for this moment wished the best for his brother on Twitter after he was named in the playing XI on Saturday.

Shami wrote, "Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard.#TeamIndia #mshami11."

On the other hand, Shami himself is still recovering from the hand injury he suffered during the Australian series and is away from the game since the Adelaide Test.