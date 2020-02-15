Mohammed Shami comes out in support of Jasprit Bumrah after questions raised over his 'match-winning abilities'

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has expressed his thoughts on the recent criticism regarding teammate Jasprit Bumrah's form on Saturday (February 15).

The premier fast bowler, who was on the sidelines due to an injury for nearly three months, successfully made his return into the team during India's first T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka last month.

However, the star pacer's performances during the three-match ODI series was fairly poor. Bumrah went wicketless in all the three ODIs, giving away 53, 64 and 50 runs respectively during his 10-over spells as India ended up losing all three matches.

"I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games," Shami was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Just because he hasn't performed in two games, you can't just ignore his ability to win matches."

"What Bumrah has achieved for India, how can you even forget that or for that matter ignore it? So if you think positively, then it's good for the player and his confidence also," he added.

The 29-year-old then went on to remind everyone about how it is hard for any sportsman to comeback from an injury to full-flow after being sidelined for a while.

"As a sportsman, it's very different. From outside, it is very easy to nitpick as some have a job to comment and earn money. Every sportsman can get injured and one should try and look at the positives rather than harp on negatives. I also got injured in 2015 (knee surgery) but then bounced back," he said.

"People tend to think very differently and when you do not do well for a few games, their view point about you changes. So on our part, we shouldn't over-think," he added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.