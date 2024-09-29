Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector due to....

The Pakistan Cricket team is currently facing a period of uncertainty and instability.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf announced his resignation from his position as a national selector on Sunday, citing personal reasons. Yousuf was a member of the diverse selection panel which included former Test players, head coaches, captains, and an analyst, among others.

The former Pakistan batsman, Yousuf, confirmed his decision on the social media platform X.

"I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness," he wrote on the platform.

According to a report by PTI, a source close to Yousuf revealed that the former cricketer was displeased with the criticism directed towards him.

"He was restless at being ridiculed in the media and on social media regularly and felt it would be best to just focus on coaching," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board also issued a statement, saying that Yousuf voluntarily served his resignation. "The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket team is currently facing a period of uncertainty and instability. In March, a seven-member selection committee was appointed, consisting of four former cricketers - Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, Wahab Riaz, and Abdul Razzaq, along with the head coach, captain, and data analyst. However, following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, where they were eliminated in the group stage, Wahab and Razzaq were removed from the committee.

More recently, the Men in Green suffered a 2-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in Test cricket on home soil. This string of poor results has raised concerns about the direction of Pakistan Cricket and the effectiveness of the current selection committee.

Also read| IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....