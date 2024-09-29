Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector due to....

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector due to....

The Pakistan Cricket team is currently facing a period of uncertainty and instability.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector due to....
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf announced his resignation from his position as a national selector on Sunday, citing personal reasons. Yousuf was a member of the diverse selection panel which included former Test players, head coaches, captains, and an analyst, among others.

The former Pakistan batsman, Yousuf, confirmed his decision on the social media platform X.

"I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness," he wrote on the platform. 

According to a report by PTI, a source close to Yousuf revealed that the former cricketer was displeased with the criticism directed towards him.

"He was restless at being ridiculed in the media and on social media regularly and felt it would be best to just focus on coaching," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board also issued a statement, saying that Yousuf voluntarily served his resignation. "The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket team is currently facing a period of uncertainty and instability. In March, a seven-member selection committee was appointed, consisting of four former cricketers - Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, Wahab Riaz, and Abdul Razzaq, along with the head coach, captain, and data analyst. However, following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, where they were eliminated in the group stage, Wahab and Razzaq were removed from the committee.

More recently, the Men in Green suffered a 2-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in Test cricket on home soil. This string of poor results has raised concerns about the direction of Pakistan Cricket and the effectiveness of the current selection committee.

Also read| IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement