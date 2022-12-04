Mohammad Siraj imitates Cristiano Ronaldo 'peace' celebration after taking Hasan Mahmud wicket, pic goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

India suffered a poor start to their campaign in Bangladesh, losing their opening ODI against the hosts in a low-scoring thriller. Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was one of the few Indian players who managed to impress with his performance. Not only did the pacer take wickets at regular intervals, but he also celebrated in style by imitating his favourite player.

Siraj celebrated in style after taking his third wicket, Hasan Mahmud, by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's renowned and current 'Peace' celebration, in which he folds his palm in front of his chest, looks up at the skies, and closes his eyes.

Mohammad Siraj has previously copied Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic SIUUU celebration for India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Coming to the match, after being given the chance to bat first, Team India fared badly against the Bangladesh bowlers, getting all out for a paltry total of 186. KL Rahul led the way with 73 runs, with only two other batsmen scoring more than 20. Shakib Al Hasan was the standout Bangladeshi bowler, taking 5 wickets for 36 runs.

The Indian bowlers were outstanding, rattling the Bangladeshi batters. However, a brilliant 10th-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasa and Mustafizur Rahman put on 51 runs and won the game for the hosts. Mehidy was named Man of the Match after scoring 38 runs off 39 balls.

