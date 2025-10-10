Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Mohammad Shami breaks silence on fitness rumours after Ajit Agarkar’s 'not played enough cricket' remark

This response directly contrasted Ajit Agarkar’s comments, which pointed out Shami’s limited match practice over the last 2-3 years as a factor affecting his non-selection. Agarkar acknowledged Shami's talent but stressed the need for more consistent cricket to regain a spot in the national team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Mohammad Shami breaks silence on fitness rumours after Ajit Agarkar’s 'not played enough cricket' remark
Mohammed Shami has finally addressed his exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, marking the first series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. The removal of Rohit Sharma as captain has sparked considerable discussion, but the notable omissions of star pacer Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja indicate a strategic shift towards younger players as the team prepares for the 2027 World Cup.

Despite not having played a Test match since July 2023 and being left out of the T20I squad for the Asia Cup and the tour to Australia, the 35-year-old Shami's exclusion from the ODI lineup means he will not represent the Men in Blue in any format. This decision has raised eyebrows, especially considering he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he claimed nine wickets, contributing to India's victory. Prior to that, he had an outstanding performance in the 2023 World Cup, taking a record 24 wickets in just eight matches, helping the Men in Blue reach the final in a remarkable journey.

Following the announcement of the Test squad for the West Indies series, Agarkar stated that Shami's absence is attributed to his lack of recent game time.

"I have no update. He has played in the Duleep Trophy. But in the last two-three years, he hasn't played a lot of cricket. I think he played one game for Bengal and one in the Duleep Trophy. As a performer, we know what he can do, but he has to play cricket," said Agarkar.

Shami addressed the matter publicly for the first time, declaring that he is completely fit to participate if chosen for the team.

“Whether I get selected or not is not in my hands. The decision of selection is taken by the selection committee, the captain and the coach. If they want to select or give more time, it’s in their hands. But I am ready. My practice is going well, my fitness is going well. I’ll try to do much better because the more time you spend away from the ground, you need to be motivated more. You have to do more hard work," said Shami in an interaction on his Youtube channel.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
