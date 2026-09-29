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Mohammad Rizwan writes to NCCIA again: Wants phone back, seeks clarity on probe

Mohammad Rizwan has sought answers from Pakistan’s cybercrime agency over an ongoing inquiry, asking why his phone remains in its possession nearly four weeks after being seized. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

Mohammad Rizwan writes to NCCIA again: Wants phone back, seeks clarity on probe
Mohammad Rizwan seeks answers over phone seizure. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has approached the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and sought the return of his mobile phone and greater clarity over the investigation involving him. For those unversed, Rizwan has been in the news after returning from England when his mobile was confiscated over alleged match-fixing; however, nothing has been confirmed either from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the investigating agency so far.

Rizwan's mobile was confiscated on August 31, a day after Pakistan's embarrassing 194-run defeat to England at Lord's. As per a report by Cricinfo, Rizwan has now written a letter to the NCCIA, detailing that he has maintained and already shown his willingness to cooperate by handing over his phone and sharing the password. He has asked to communicate the details of the specific case which is being investigated in writing.

This development comes two weeks after the Lahore High Court dismissed Rizwan's petition challenging the NCCIA's jurisdiction in the matter. The court also asked the cricketer to cooperate with the probe agency but also instructed the NCCIA not to subject Rizwan to harassment or unnecessary inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Rizwan has said that he has not been contacted by the agency regarding his phone.

Why was Rizwan's phone taken away?

This all started after PCB brought seven players from the ongoing Test series against England and after losing the second match badly to the hosts. Among the seven players who were called were Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

Both players subsequently appeared before the NCCIA, where Imam completed the questionnaire provided by the agency, whereas Rizwan decided to seek legal advice and challenge the agency's jurisdiction.

As per a report by The News International, the agency also examined financial matters and suspected transactions of both the players. The agency was also reviewing their bank account transactions and looking into the source of the funds.

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