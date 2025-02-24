An India versus Pakistan match on a cricket field is always a tricky affair, which brings out the best in commentators.

India and Pakistan clashed in Dubai for the league match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday evening. The high-voltage match went in India’s favour after it chased 241 with ease and 6 wickets spared. While India was captained by Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan was the leader for the Pakistan squad.

As expected, the match had many tense moments, and one of these Mohammad Rizwan was seen with tasbeeh (prayer beads). He looked focussed on the game. Suresh Raina was in the commentary box, and he seemed to be in a playful mood. When the TV screen flashed Rizwan counting tasbeeh, Raina jokingly said, “Rohit Sharma bhi mahamrityunjay mantra padh rahe honge (Rohit Sharma would have been chanting mahamrityunjay mantra as well).”

It was a religious reference. Mahamrityunjay mantra is believed to have powers to ward off evil forces and keep the devotee safe.

Virat Kohli scores 100

The match, which didn’t go down to the last over, would be known for India’s clinical finish of the game. Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill gave India a quick start, and later Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took them to victory without much issues. Kohli scored his 51st century in the process. India made 244/4 in 42.3 overs and won the match comfortably.

Neutral venue Dubai

The match was played at a neutral venue—Dubai—after India refused to visit Pakistan in the wake of the current political situation between the two nations. While India has now advanced to the semis, Pakistan is fearing elimination from the tournament. They are now dependent on other nations’ points tally for their own advancement in the tournament.

