Mohammad Rizwan sustains Injury during India-Pakistan match, to undergo MRI scan of right leg

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the injury while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain’s delivery during India’s first innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan’s last-over win over India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rizwan had leaped high to grab a bouncer. In the process, Rizwan couldn't get the landing right and later was in agonizing pain before the physio attended to him. Rizwan was in extreme pain as he couldn't move his leg much as the match saw a longer delay. However, Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

"My foot feels ok at the moment but I'll get a better idea about it later. But I feel great and nothing can be better than Pakistan winning," Rizwan said after the match.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

Pakistan will hope for a speedy recovery for Rizwan, who has been the leading run-getter for the side and has shepherded the batting with skipper Babar Azam returning low scores in three matches. Rizwan with 43, 78* and 71 has been one of the stars for the Men in Green, however, the champion batter is known to be a fighter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated the nation and Pakistan cricket team for winning against India in the Asia Cup 2022. In a statement, he said the Pakistani cricket team had won the hearts of the nation. “Well done Team Pakistan.”