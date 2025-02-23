Rizwan had a shoulder bump with Indian speedster Harshit Rana during the 21st over of Pakistan's innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan match is always a major highlight in any cricket tournament around the globe. The two fierce rivals are facing-off in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Green started strong, with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq putting together a 43-run partnership for the opening wicket before both were dismissed in quick succession.

Babar Azam was caught behind by KL Rahul off Hardik Pandya's bowling, while Imam was run out in the next over, leaving Pakistan in a tough spot.

Captain Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then worked diligently to stabilize the innings for their team. However, a controversial moment occurred in the 21st over when Rizwan and Harshit collided while running between the wickets.

The incident unfolded as Harshit bowled his second over. Rizwan hit the ball towards deep square leg and collided with Harshit at the crease. Harshit seemed unhappy with the collision and made a gesture towards the Pakistan skipper.

Watch:

Md. Rizwan collide with Harshit Rana .



And Harhit dont control his emotion and that we want .Recreate Gambhir-Afridi Moment



#INDvsPAK #ChampionTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/5pRDBliPuX — Bowler Batsman (@ICT__buzz) February 23, 2025

After winning the toss, Pakistan made one change to the Playing XI that lost their opening match of the tournament to New Zealand, with Ima stepping in for the injured Fakhar Zaman. India, on the other hand, maintained the same lineup that achieved victory in their previous match against Bangladesh.

Also read| MS Dhoni watches India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match with Sunny Deol, video viral