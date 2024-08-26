Mohammad Rizwan shatters Rishabh Pant's WTC record, becomes 1st Pakistan wicket-keeper to achieve rare feat

Following an impressive unbeaten 171 in the first innings, Rizwan added 51 runs in the second innings against Bangladesh.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, emerged as the standout batsman for his team during the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Following an impressive unbeaten 171 in the first innings, Rizwan added 51 runs in the second innings despite Pakistan experiencing a batting collapse on Day 5. Notably, Rizwan became the first Pakistani wicketkeeper to achieve both a century and a half-century in a single Test match, surpassing India's Rishabh Pant's record for the most runs in a World Test Championship (WTC) match.

Rizwan's total of 222 runs from the Rawalpindi Test surpassed Pant's previous record of 203 runs against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham in 2022. Prior to Rizwan's achievement, Sarfaraz Ahmed held the record with 196 runs scored against New Zealand in 2023.

The highest score by a Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman in a single Test was previously held by Taslim Arif, who scored 210 not out against Australia in Faisalabad on March 6, 1980.

Although Rizwan had the opportunity to reach his maiden Test double century, skipper Shan Masood declared the innings with Rizwan batting on 171 when the score was 448/6 on Day 2. In the second innings, Rizwan stood firm as wickets tumbled around him. Ultimately, he succumbed to pressure and was the ninth wicket to fall, dragging the ball onto his stumps while attempting his signature sweep shot against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Rizwan's innings of 51 runs off 80 balls included six boundaries.

Pakistan experienced their first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh in the history of Test cricket, losing by 10 wickets.

Rizwan's impressive unbeaten score of 171 ranks as the third-highest by a wicketkeeper-batter in a losing effort in Test cricket. The top two spots are held by Zimbabwe's Andy Flower with unbeaten scores of 199 and 183, respectively. Rizwan's unbeaten 171 also stands as the highest score by an Asian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests in a losing scenario.

