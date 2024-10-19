Babar Azam recently stepped down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team earlier this month, citing his desire to focus on his batting.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is currently the leading candidate to be appointed as the captain of the Pakistan team for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors have recently met with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and sought advice from white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten in order to finalize the touring squad.

"The third Test against England finishes on 28th October and the squad has to leave for Australia the next day so the selectors would be announcing the white ball squad by Sunday," a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told to PTI.

"Rizwan because of his seniority, his reliability as a player and because of his experience of leading teams well in domestic cricket and PSL is a front runner to become white ball captain," the source said.

Babar Azam recently stepped down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team earlier this month, citing his desire to focus on his batting. Pakistan is set to compete in a series of nine ODIs and as many T20 internationals in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Additionally, they are scheduled to play two Tests against South Africa before returning home.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board has granted selectors the authority to choose the new captain. Aaqib, Azhar Ali, and Aleem Dar have reportedly engaged in discussions with Mohammad Rizwan, seeking his willingness to assume this leadership role.

The selectors are expected to include Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah in the white ball squad after their rest and absence from the last two Tests against England.

Pakistan secured a 152-run victory over England in Multan, leveling the three-match series.

Also read| Virat Kohli completes 9000 Test runs - Is he the fastest Indian to achieve this feat?