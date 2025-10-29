FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket

Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan’s unexpected move has left PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi embarrassed, sparking a major crisis within Pakistan cricket. The incident has reportedly caused unrest inside the Pakistan Cricket Board, raising fresh questions about leadership and unity.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 03:09 PM IST

Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket
Star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has reportedly declined to sign the central contract offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), seeking clarification regarding his exclusion from the T20I squad, as reported by Samaa TV. The report indicates that Rizwan has requested the PCB to explain the reasons for his ongoing absence from Pakistan’s T20 team. Additionally, various local media outlets have mentioned that the 32-year-old has set further conditions before agreeing to the new contract, although these conditions remain undisclosed.

Rizwan is said to be the only player yet to finalize the PCB’s updated central contract. His removal as Pakistan’s ODI captain earlier this year paved the way for Shaheen Shah Afridi to take over the leadership role. The board did not provide any explanation for this change, and Rizwan’s name was conspicuously missing from the official announcement.

According to the PCB, a meeting was convened in Islamabad involving the selection committee and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson to determine the new captain. Rizwan’s removal appeared inevitable after the board declined to confirm him as captain ahead of the white-ball segment of the South Africa tour. Subsequently, the PCB revealed that Hesson had requested a meeting between the selection and advisory committees, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, to finalize a new captain.

An ESPNCricinfo report later indicated that Rizwan’s dismissal was not solely the decision of Hesson, but rather had broader backing from the PCB’s top decision-making bodies.

Earlier this year, Rizwan was among 30 players shortlisted for Pakistan’s updated central contracts. However, the board opted not to offer Category A contracts to any player during this cycle, instead implementing a revised pay structure.

Also read| PAK vs SA: Babar Azam eyes historic feat, needs 9 runs to break Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

