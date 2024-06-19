Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

The altercation took place outside the team hotel after Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, found himself in hot water after his tweet in support of teammate Haris Rauf took an unexpected turn. He faced backlash for mentioning India in his message. Despite this, Pakistan's cricket community has rallied behind Rauf following a video that surfaced on social media showing him in a scuffle with fans in the USA.

The altercation took place outside the team hotel after Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. The team's shocking loss to the USA was followed by a heartbreaking defeat to arch-rivals India, leaving fans devastated. While the exact cause of the incident remains unclear, it appears that inappropriate comments from the fans may have sparked the confrontation.

A visibly enraged Haris was spotted sprinting across the hedge, charging towards an individual in a blue T-shirt, despite his wife's desperate attempts to intervene. The rest of the group scrambled to prevent the Pakistani pacer from engaging in a physical confrontation.

Haris was seen passionately arguing with the individual, who claimed he simply wanted to take a selfie. After the group successfully separated the two and ushered Haris away, he shouted, "Tera India nahi hai yeh" (This is not your India) repeatedly, trying to emphasize that the fan was from India. However, the man calmly responded, "Pakistan se hu" (I'm from Pakistan), leaving everyone stunned by the unexpected twist.

It was this very interaction that sparked the beginning of a gripping sub-plot in the incident.

Rizwan, alongside numerous former and current Pakistani players, stepped forward to defend Haris. However, unlike his counterparts, Rizwan's tweet was met with harsh criticism, particularly from Indian fans.

"It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India. What truly matters is that this individual lacked values and manners. No one has the right to disrespect any human being, especially in front of their family members. Such appalling behavior must be stopped. Values like tolerance, respect, and compassion are increasingly rare commodities," Rizwan wrote on X.

Here's how fans reacted to Rizwan's post:

Absolutely unnecessary to mention 'India' here when that fan himself claimed he's from Pakistan. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

These pakistanis are hungry for sympathy, aata, money & attention. — (@Worshipkohli) June 18, 2024

Why do these Pakistanis always put their blame and dirt on India? — Dr.Sidhartha Patel (Ayodhya Dham) (@SidAshi2020) June 18, 2024

True, why drag India into this esp when the fanboy, there wasn’t any fanboy moment though, himself says he is from Pakistan :)- — Sanjiva Jha (@sanjivajha) June 19, 2024

How will everyone know about this incident if they don't mention "India"? — Sagar Paleja (@smartspendcode) June 18, 2024

Have some shame man. It was clearly visible that he was from pak



"From Pakistan or India" have some shame — A (@_shortarmjab_) June 18, 2024

