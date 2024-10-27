Rizwan emerged as the top candidate for this role following Babar Azam's recent decision to step down.

In a significant development for Pakistan cricket, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as Pakistan's new white-ball captain. Rizwan emerged as the top candidate for this role following Babar Azam's recent decision to step down.

Alongside Rizwan, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named as the vice-captain for both ODIs and T20Is. Salman's consistent performances with both bat and ball across various formats have earned him this prestigious position.

"PCB Selectors have unanimously agreed to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as captain and Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain in whiteball for Pakistan." - Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8U2rD085w5 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 27, 2024

The announcement of Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's new white-ball captain was officially made by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi emphasized that the decision was reached unanimously by the PCB selectors.

"PCB selectors have unanimously agreed to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as captain and Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain in white-ball for Pakistan," Naqvi said at the press conference.

Mohammad Rizwan has proven to be a reliable and consistent performer for Pakistan since his international debut. He has been a vital asset to Pakistan's ODI and T20I teams, delivering match-winning performances on numerous occasions.

At 32 years old, Rizwan's presence in both white-ball formats further solidifies his selection. In his career, he has played 74 ODIs, scoring 2088 runs at an impressive average of 40.15 and a strike rate of 89.80. His T20I record is even more impressive, with 3313 runs in 102 matches at an outstanding average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 126.45. While he opens the batting in T20Is, he occupies the middle-order spot in ODIs.

Rizwan's upcoming commitments include Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia, where they will compete in three ODIs and three T20Is. With previous captaincy experience, notably leading Multan Sultans to victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season, Rizwan is well-equipped to lead the team.

His primary focus will be on preparing a competitive team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in February-March next year.

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as Pakistan's new white-ball captain under Rizwan's leadership. Salman's consistent performances across formats, with an average of over 40 in Tests and ODIs, have earned him this prestigious role. Despite his success in other formats, Salman is yet to make his T20I debut, presenting an exciting opportunity for him to showcase his skills in the shortest format of the game.

