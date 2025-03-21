The video features the PSL mascot revealing the PSL 2025 trophy and incorporates quotes from Rohit Sharma's ICC Champions Trophy press conference.

The Multan Sultans, a franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has found itself in hot water after a video surfaced that seemed to poke fun at Rohit Sharma. In the clip, the team’s mascot is seen holding the PSL trophy while a voiceover from one of Rohit’s previous press conferences plays in the background. Although the intention might have been to bring a bit of humor, many cricket fans have not taken it lightly.

This situation follows closely on the heels of another controversy involving former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg, who made comments about Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan’s command of English. That video had already ignited strong reactions across social media, and now, the Multan Sultans’ clip has only added more fuel to the fire.

The video features the PSL mascot unveiling the PSL 2025 trophy, all while incorporating comments from Rohit Sharma's press conference for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Fans on social media have expressed their strong disapproval of this behavior, deeming it inappropriate and unnecessary. It is ironic that there was a significant backlash when Rizwan was criticized for his English skills, yet now we are witnessing similar ridicule being aimed at Rohit Sharma.

Pakistan on field

Pakistan off the field

Pakistan on social media — Yash (@Staid_99) March 21, 2025

Shame on Pakistan for this mimicry — Hard Nut (@pkbittu65) March 21, 2025

Disgusting

What else can one expect from these people — Shiva (@lynched_hindu) March 21, 2025

Really Shameful — राजपूत रोहित तोमर (@HereFor45) March 21, 2025

The buzz is definitely growing for PSL 2025, which kicks off on April 11, despite all the ongoing controversy. The tournament will start with a thrilling match between the defending champions, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This six-team event will showcase a total of 34 matches, wrapping up on May 18.

Also read| 'Backed me in my bad times, even retained me': Mohammed Siraj opens up on emotional bond with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025