Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions and phone data under cyber scanner

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have reportedly been questioned by Pakistan’s cybercrime agency amid an investigation into alleged team leaks. Their phones were reportedly seized, while financial records and bank transactions are also being scrutinised as the probe continues.

Things just keep getting worse for Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq. After those rough first two Test losses in England, both men got sent back to Pakistan. Now, according to sources, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore is grilling them about their finances and some pretty serious allegations that info was leaked from Pakistan’s dressing room.

Geo News says investigators are also doing forensic checks on their phones. They're digging through financial transactions, messages, contacts—the whole deal. Investigators want to see if anything sticks out, so they’re going over Rizwan and Imam’s bank activity from before and after the England tour. Every payment, every transfer, every link to a company or an individual—it's all under the microscope.

If something about a transaction looks sketchy, the investigators are tracing where that money came from and where it went. They’re also giving both players’ digital communications a close look—texts, call logs, contact lists, social media messages.

And then there are those dressing room leaks. Apparently, the NCCIA is digging into claims that information from the Pakistan camp got out during the England Test series. Both Rizwan and Imam had to show up at the NCCIA office in Johar Town, Lahore, on Thursday to answer questions about these alleged leaks. Investigators asked them about their contacts, their meetings, and what they got up to around matches and training. Neither player had much to say right then—they asked for more time to reply.

So far, NCCIA hasn’t confirmed any charges against them or said these allegations have been proven.

This whole mess comes at the same time the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is asking a selector to explain, in writing, why Imam and Rizwan were picked for Pakistan’s Test squads for the 2026 tours of the West Indies and England.

Neither player is suiting up for the President’s Trophy Grade-I either—they didn’t get through the mandatory fitness tests. Rizwan is signed with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and Imam is with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL). According to PCB rules, these teams have to check players’ fitness and send in the paperwork before anyone can play first-class cricket.

On the field, Rizwan’s form has gone downhill. He scored just 61 runs across four innings against England. Imam’s situation was almost embarrassing—a calf strain kept him out of the Lord’s Test, and he didn’t bat in either innings. Fans started questioning whether his injury was really that bad, especially since he was seen practicing on the fourth day but never showed up to bat once play started.

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