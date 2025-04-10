After a disappointing series in New Zealand, Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan and key player Babar Azam are expected to meet with Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days.

Following Pakistan's disappointing performance in a recent white-ball tour of New Zealand, captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam are scheduled to meet with Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in the coming days. The purpose of this meeting is to seek clarification on their selection in the T20I format and to discuss potential enhancements to Rizwan's role as captain.

According to a senior PCB official who spoke to Telecom Asia Sport on the condition of anonymity, Rizwan expressed frustration over the decision made by selectors to exclude him and Babar Azam from the five-match Twenty20 international series in New Zealand. The duo has requested a meeting with the PCB chief following the team management and selection committee's choice to give opportunities to younger players under new captain Salman Agha.

"Rizwan is due to meet the PCB chairman as soon as he gets an opportunity to seek clarity on his axing from the T20I side," the sources close to the Pakistan captain told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

Rizwan stepped up as the captain for white-ball cricket back in October last year. However, he took a break from the shorter format during the series in Zimbabwe and was then handed the reins for the T20I matches against South Africa.

"I can't say anything about T20, it's not my job, just like here (in ODIs), I do not have all the things in my hands. Neither we knew nor were we consulted (about T20I axing). It was their decision and they took that decision and we accepted that as we have done before," Rizwan had said after Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand.

Sources have revealed that Rizwan and head coach Aaqib Javed were at odds over who should make the cut for the playing eleven in the first two matches, with Rizwan pushing for five regular bowlers. In the end, Pakistan opted for four regular bowlers and had to rely on part-timers Salman Agha and Irfan Khan to cover the last 10 overs. Unfortunately, that choice backfired, as the two part-timers ended up giving away a staggering 118 runs together.

"Rizwan will seek more power in the selection of the playing eleven for the match, and there is a possibility that if not given full power, then he might resign from ODI captaincy," the source said.

