REVEALED! Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli's exchange during T20 World Cup match between IND and PAK

India's loss at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has still not settled well with fans. In fact, the loss to Pakistan is what has still got Indian fans upset. However, the hug and laughter shared between the then skipper Virat Kohli and the Pakistani batters are what grabbed the interest of many.

A lot of fans did want to know what exactly was spoken between the players during the World Cup match and recalling the game, Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan shared a funny anecdote involving the then Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

He recalled the incident that took place after India's top-order collapse. Kohli and Pant were trying to steady the ship for the Men in Blue and in the middle of this, the wicketkeeper got away with a close LBW shout. As the Pakistani players were appealing for a wicket, Kohli's candid reaction to the incident is what got all laughing.

"Some things are part of tactics. No doubt Virat Kohli is the world's No. 1. When we play cricket, it's like family. I remember when we took the review against Pant when he played the reverse sweep, he (Kohli) said…'what are you doing? Getting everyone out inside 10 overs?'" Rizwan told Paktv.

"But as I said, these are tactics. Later, when I walked out to bat, I spoke to him then too. Rest, whatever chats took place inside the change room, I can't disclose but I can say that he's a very nice person," he added.

Talking about Rizwan, he was one of the chief architects of Pakistan's sensational win as he scored 79 and stitched an unbeaten 152-run stand with skipper Babar Azam.

Rizwan's sensational 2021 year had earned him Pakistan's most valuable cricketer of the year award. "I am only focussed on improving my game. Initially, I used to idolize (Sachin) Tendulkar and then AB de Villiers, but it's not like I would like to copy them. Yes, I have learnt a lot of things watching them play. As far as learning from Pakistani legends is concerned, I have picked certain things from Misbah-ul-Haq, (Shoaib)Malik, (Mohammad) Hafeez and others," he added.