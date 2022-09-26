Search icon
Mohammad Rizwan's 88 run knock gets brilliantly backed by Haris Rauf's spell as Pakistan wins 4th T20I by 3 runs

With 9 needed of the last 2 overs, Haris Rauf bowled the penultimate over of the game and bagged 2 wickets and conceded just 4 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan sneaked home past England by three runs in a wild, mad game at the National Stadium in Karachi to level the series 2-2. In a game that ebbed and flowed so often that a three-hour contest took on the feel of an epic.

A game of ever-changing fortunes indeed! England needed four to win from the last six balls. Reece Topley was run-out in the second ball of the 20th and that scripted a memorable win for Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 167, Pakistan were reduced to three for 14 after Mohammad Hasnain bagged two wickets in the second over. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali put in put up a 49-run stand before both were dismissed in quick succession. 

David Willey and Liam Dawson then put in a brief stand before the former was dismissed by Haris Rauf. With England needing 34 runs off the final three overs, Liam Dawson hit four fours and a six to all but seal the game for England. However, Rauf had other ideas as he dismissed Dawson and Olly Stone off consecutive deliveries to swing the match in Pakistan's favour. 

In the final over, Reece Topley was run-out by Shan Masood of Mohammad Wasim Jr's delivery, sending the National Stadium crowd into a frenzy. 

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 off 67 balls but England restricted Pakistan to a total of 166/4 in 20 overs. Rizwan had given Pakistan a flying start in the powerplay, but couldn't do justice to his innings as he was dismissed in the final over of the match. Babar Azam scored a 27-ball 36 before being caught at deep midwicket off Liam Dawson's delivery. 

Pakistan will next meet England in the 5th T20I match on Wednesday. The remaining three T20I games of this series will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

