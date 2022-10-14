Mohammad Nawaz, Rizwan lead the charge as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to win tri-series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets

Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali starred for Pakistan as they defeated New Zealand by five wickets in Christchurch on Friday to clinch the seven-match T20I tri-series. Bangladesh were also part of the series, but Shakib Al Hasan's side couldn't win a single match.

Babar Azam's side squared off against the hosts in the series finale and the Men in Green were able to tame the Kiwis in their own den.

