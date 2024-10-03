Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

RCB are unlikely to retain thier captain Faf du Plessis for the 2025 season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought
Mohammad Kaif
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has recommended that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) consider signing Rohit Sharma as their captain in the upcoming mega auction, should his current franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), release him. Kaif, who was also a part of the Bengaluru-based franchise during his playing days, believes that Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful IPL captains, would be a valuable addition to RCB.

Rohit Sharma was removed from the captaincy by MI before the last edition of the tournament, with Hardik Pandya taking over as his successor for the IPL 2024. Following MI's decision to change captains, newly appointed skipper Hardik faced criticism and trolling from fans. Despite being five-time IPL champions, MI only managed to win four matches and finished last in the points table.

Kaif has suggested that Rohit Sharma should consider taking on the role of captain in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. With his proven leadership skills and track record of success in the IPL, Rohit Sharma could be the key to RCB's success in the future.

“Players mei 19-20 hota hai, mai guarantee bol raha hoon players mei 19-20 hota hai. Ye banda 18 ko 20 kar deta hai. 18 wale player ko 20 kar deta hai. Gale mei haath daal ke kaam nikalna jaanta hai. Tactical moves jaanta hai, kisko kaha fit karna hai 11 mein, vo role badhiya batata hai. Mera manna hai agar mauka miley RCB ko toh bhai le lo Rohit Sharma ko as a captain (The names of all these players—there are 19-20 players, I am telling you for sure. There are 19-20 players; this guy can make 18-20. He can make 18-20; he knows how to put his hand around the neck and make a move. He knows the tactical moves and where to fit in the 11. He plays that role well, so I believe if the RCB gets a chance, then take Rohit Sharma as a captain)” said Kaif in a video shared by StarSports. 

Rohit Sharma's journey in the IPL has been truly remarkable. He made his debut with the Deccan Chargers in 2008 and has since become a key player for the Mumbai Indians, starting in 2011. As the all-time leading run-scorer for MI, he has consistently delivered exceptional performances, solidifying his legacy in the league. Furthermore, Rohit holds the record for playing the most matches and hitting the most sixes for MI, highlighting his significant impact and enduring talent in one of the world's most prestigious cricket leagues.

Also read| 'Ab sharam aayi': Ex-Pakistan star slams Babar Azam after white-ball captaincy resignation

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
