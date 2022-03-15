Search icon
'Under Rohit and Dravid...': Mohammad Kaif trolled by fans for THIS remark

Rohit Sharma took over the Test captaincy and his first assignment as skipper was against Sri Lanka.

When one talks about the Indian Test team, it is known that, since around 2014, the face of the side changed with the Men in Blue emerging as a superpower. Virat Kohli, under head coach Ravi Shastri, was appointed the captain during the same time.

Kohli was appointed Test captain after MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia. The batter scored 115 in India's first innings, becoming the fourth Indian to score a hundred on Test captaincy debut.

Since then there was no looking back, and India regularly was the top Test side over the years. After Shastri's tenure came to an end as a head coach and Kohli stepped down as skipper, the baton was handed over to Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

The Hitman took over the captaincy and his first assignment as skipper was against Sri Lanka, where the Rohit Sharma-led outfit thrashed the visitors to seal the series 2-0.

While praises have been pouring in for the Test team for the way they played the second pink-ball game thrashing Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days. a particular comment did not sit well with fans.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has drawn the ire of fans after his tweet post-India's victory. Kaif tweeted about the players and stated that under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, India has emerged as a world-beating Test side.

"KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options … Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world-beating Test unit is taking shape,” tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

Surely, the tweet did not go down well with cricket fans as they came down hard at Kaif. Many believed that Mohammad Kaif has not given credit to the work put in by the previous skipper and coach who had transformed India into a champion Test side.

