'Under Rohit and Dravid...': Mohammad Kaif trolled by fans for THIS remark

When one talks about the Indian Test team, it is known that, since around 2014, the face of the side changed with the Men in Blue emerging as a superpower. Virat Kohli, under head coach Ravi Shastri, was appointed the captain during the same time.

Kohli was appointed Test captain after MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia. The batter scored 115 in India's first innings, becoming the fourth Indian to score a hundred on Test captaincy debut.

Since then there was no looking back, and India regularly was the top Test side over the years. After Shastri's tenure came to an end as a head coach and Kohli stepped down as skipper, the baton was handed over to Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

The Hitman took over the captaincy and his first assignment as skipper was against Sri Lanka, where the Rohit Sharma-led outfit thrashed the visitors to seal the series 2-0.

While praises have been pouring in for the Test team for the way they played the second pink-ball game thrashing Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days. a particular comment did not sit well with fans.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has drawn the ire of fans after his tweet post-India's victory. Kaif tweeted about the players and stated that under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, India has emerged as a world-beating Test side.

"KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options … Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world-beating Test unit is taking shape,” tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options ... Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 15, 2022

Surely, the tweet did not go down well with cricket fans as they came down hard at Kaif. Many believed that Mohammad Kaif has not given credit to the work put in by the previous skipper and coach who had transformed India into a champion Test side.

So shocking to hear these from so called Cricket Experts! Kohli’s hard work to built ICT across test format is unmatchable. It is and always will be @imVkohli team #ViratKohli #bcci @TeamVirat @TrendVirat @ViratGang https://t.co/gOTsw6NvTY — Chandan KS (@chandancks95) March 15, 2022

Current Test team has been made by Virat Kohli , Ravi Shastri.



From Vihari to Axar , everyone first played under Virat Kohli.



Don't come with favouritism. March 15, 2022

It’s tough being Virat Kohli in this country. Even after doing super human stuff. https://t.co/YgJmvs18Yz — Ashwin Kumar (@bee_2790) March 15, 2022