Mohammad Kaif praises women's team skipper Mithali Raj's 'experience' against England

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lavished praise on women's team skipper Mithali Raj for showing that experienced players still hold the key over young talent in the set-up.

Skipper Mithali smashed a classy fifty as India defeated England by four wickets in the third and final ODI on Saturday. Criticised for the low strike rate, Mithali rose to the occasion and played a captain's knock as she remained unbeaten on 75 off 86 balls to see India home.

Kaif said we must encourage the young guns but shouldn't write off senior players in cricket.

"Mithali Raj shows that in our excitement over young talent, we shouldn't lose patience with our experienced stars. Encourage youth but don't write off seniors, one of cricket's oldest lessons. @M_Raj03," Kaif tweeted.

India went on to lose the three-match ODI series against England but the solitary win in the third ODI will give the visitors a much-needed boost ahead of the upcoming T20I leg of the tour.

Mithali feels winning a game like this might put pressure on England in the T20I series and the visitors must be confident as they aim to put on a good show next week.

"Yes, it is [a confidence-booster], because that's what I told the girls, I said - we're still in the series. Winning a game like this puts pressure on them. Getting into the T20s, the entire unit should be confident," Mithali said in a virtual press conference.

A thrilling finish A superb win A captain's knock #TeamIndia Head Coach @imrameshpowar takes us through what @M_Raj03 means to the side, how @JhulanG10 is an inspiration and more after the team's victory over England in the rd #ENGvIND WODI. Watch pic.twitter.com/967Rz6Kbio — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2021

"If they go on to win the first two games and then the last would be a decider and clearly the series will be excitedly placed. Yes, I'm sure that the girls will do well in the T20 format," she added.

In the third and final ODI, Mithali was also able to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket, across all three formats. She surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer.