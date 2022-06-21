Mohammad Kaif names his playing XI for India vs England 5th Test, no place for THIS batsman

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif picked his playing XI for India's rescheduled fifth Test versus England, however, he left out one key batsman.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was recently asked to pick his playing XI for India's upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England, and he decided to make a key omission from the top-order. The Men in Blue will take on the Three Lions in a one-off Test at Edgbaston from July 1-5.

While Kaif chose skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers of his side, he opted to leave out Shreyas Iyer, instead, naming Cheteshwar Pujara in his place, followed by Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari to complete the middle order.

Shreyas Iyer was beginning to find his feet in Test cricket as well, but Kaif feels India would be better off with the experience of Pujara, who is a red-ball specialist.

The veteran also highlighted how England have turned into a fearsome side, ever since former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brandon McCullum took over as head coach of the team.

"Pujara has been in fantastic form in England and I think he might get the opportunity to bat at No. 3 while Shreyas Iyer who hasn’t played an overseas Test match might have to wait for his chance. This is a very different England side," Kaif told India TV.

He further mentioned how ever since Ben Stokes was handed the captaincy, and McCullum became the head coach, England are looking like a completely different side.

"The moment McCullum became the coach of this side, this team is playing attacking cricket, this team is chasing targets, they are not playing for a draw. The match that India won at Lord’s last year, that England team was bundled inside 50 overs, this is not that team. Root has been in fantastic form, so India will have to work hard, beating this England team won’t be that easy," added Kaif.

Here's Mohammad Kaif's playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja/Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah