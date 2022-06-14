Mohammad Kaif hails BCCI for increasing pension of former Indian cricketers and match officials

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP?: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at PM Modi after Sharad Pawar invited to event

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

Delhi Metro: Proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may get extended up to Kundli; check details

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing; tax reduced on food served in cinema halls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan prevue gets 100 million views in just 24 hours, shooting of Stree 2 begins & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 11

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Delhi's Low-Lying Areas Flooded, West Bangal Panchayat Polls, Russia launches air strike on Kyiv & more | DNA News Wrap, July 11

Cricketers who made comeback after retirement

10 best superfoods to increase white blood cell counts

Benefits of Bay leaves(Tejpatta)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Ashes 2023: 3 major concerns for England ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia at Lord's

DNA | Anti-encroachment drive in Uttarakhand is not driven by any religion

Punjab: Students, teachers of St Soldier Divine Public School fell ill due to gas leak in Nangal

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

HomeCricket

india

Mohammad Kaif hails BCCI for increasing pension of former Indian cricketers and match officials

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced an increase in pensions of retired cricketers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the decision to increase the monthly pension of former Indian players (both men and women). 

READ: Seth Rollins terms Cody Rhodes as a 'virus', reveals reason for attacking him

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100 PC raise,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted on Monday.

Kaif took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanks BCCI, this means a lot to retired players. My father, Mohammad Tarif, is always very happy when he gets his pension. Money gives security, recognition makes you proud. "My father played 60 first-class games. Scored close to 3000 runs, and hit 5 hundred. His generation helped the game grow when there was no money. By remembering their contribution, BCCI has shown a big heart," he added. 

READ: Sheldon Jackson alleges 'communication gap' after team India snub

The five pension brackets of 15000, 22500, 30000, 37500 and 50000 have been increased to 30000, 45000, 52500, 60000 and 70000 respectively.

The BCCI will also increase the money of the former match officials apart from helping the former players.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

Delhi Metro: Proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may get extended up to Kundli; check details

Viral video: Abhishek Bachchan reveals a woman slapped him and asked him to quit acting after watching this film

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up on her Lust Stories 2 film, says 'it's like two thieves stealing pleasure from each other'

Apple files new patents for its most expensive product, it is not Apple Vision Pro

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE