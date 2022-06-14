Mohammad Kaif hails BCCI for increasing pension of former Indian cricketers and match officials

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced an increase in pensions of retired cricketers.

Former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the decision to increase the monthly pension of former Indian players (both men and women).

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100 PC raise,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted on Monday.

Kaif took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanks BCCI, this means a lot to retired players. My father, Mohammad Tarif, is always very happy when he gets his pension. Money gives security, recognition makes you proud. "My father played 60 first-class games. Scored close to 3000 runs, and hit 5 hundred. His generation helped the game grow when there was no money. By remembering their contribution, BCCI has shown a big heart," he added.

The five pension brackets of 15000, 22500, 30000, 37500 and 50000 have been increased to 30000, 45000, 52500, 60000 and 70000 respectively.

The BCCI will also increase the money of the former match officials apart from helping the former players.