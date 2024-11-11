The unfortunate incident took place in the 17th over when Connolly attempted a pull shot, only to be struck on the glove, resulting in immediate discomfort.

Australia had a challenging day, suffering a surprising defeat at the hands of Pakistan and losing a key player for the upcoming T20I series. Young Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been sidelined due to a fractured left hand, a cruel twist of fate following a blow from a Mohammad Hasnain delivery during the final ODI in Perth.

The unfortunate incident took place in the 17th over when Connolly attempted a pull shot, only to be struck on the glove, resulting in immediate discomfort. After facing one more delivery, he retired hurt and scans later confirmed the fracture to his fourth metacarpal. This injury is a significant setback for Connolly, who was expected to play a vital role in the T20I series. The 24-year-old has shown promise recently, displaying his ability to finish innings with the bat and contribute with left-arm spin. His absence will impact Australia's plans to build a strong T20 squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The Perth Scorchers are closely monitoring Connolly's recovery as the BBL season approaches in December. The Western Australia side had intended to utilize his skills in the Sheffield Shield before the BBL, but the injury has disrupted those plans.

In the ODI series between the teams, the Pakistan team delivered an outstanding performance with both bat and ball. They secured a 2-1 series victory over the hosts, marking their first series win in ODIs in Australia in 22 years.

